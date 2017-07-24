FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
MOVES-Miller heading to Deutsche Bank insurance solutions
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 2:11 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Miller heading to Deutsche Bank insurance solutions

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - - Daniel Miller is heading to Deutsche Bank from Nomura to join as a director in insurance solutions within the bank's global capital markets, financing and solutions business, according to sources.

Miller will work with the FIG team to focus on strategic insurance solutions across the Europe, Middle East and Africa client base. He will report to Jonathan Gold and Gerald Podobnik, co-heads of FIG origination for EMEA.

At Nomura he was an executive director in the insurance solutions team. He is expected to start his new role in the autumn.

Miller's appointment comes just weeks after Deutsche snapped up Chris Harding from HSBC. He joins the bank this month as a director covering European insurance companies, having also previously worked in insurance solutions at Nomura.

Miller's hire was confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.