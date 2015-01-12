LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Alex Pierre has joined Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities International in London, where he will take up
the role of global co-head of structured products and sales
alongside Akitomo Toki.
Pierre joins after eight years at UBS, where he held several
senior positions in structured products, most recently as global
product head for credit and financing structuring. He worked
previously in structured credit at Citigroup and BNP Paribas.
He will report jointly to Geoff Coley, international
business head at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings, and to
David King, chief executive of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
International.