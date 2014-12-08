BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR)- Paul Young, Citigroup's head of debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa, has left the bank, according to one person with knowledge of the situation.
He is moving to join the DCM operation of Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, said the source. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment. (Reporting By Matthew Davies; Editing by Gareth Gore)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.