LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Paul Young, Citigroup's head of debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa, has left the bank, according to one person with knowledge of the situation.

He is moving to join the DCM operation of Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, said the source. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment. (Reporting By Matthew Davies; Editing by Gareth Gore)