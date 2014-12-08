BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Citigroup's head of debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa Paul Young has left the bank to join Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ as head of international capital markets, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.
He will start in March and report to Geoffrey Coley, who was appointed as the Japanese firm's head of international business earlier this year. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment. A spokesperson for BTMU also declined to comment. (Reporting By Matthew Davies and Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.