LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Christina Nilsson has joined MUFG
Securities as a senior relationship manager in London. She has
previously worked at JP Morgan Chase and RBS.
MUFG has recently created a similar role in New York, which
is filled by Helen Yeager.
The Japanese bank aims to offer institutional clients one
global service, according to Paul Lavelle, international head of
institutional client group.
The firm also wants to set up a sales management team in
each of key region. These will be chaired by the new
relationship managers.
More appointments are expected in the coming months.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)