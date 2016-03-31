(REFILES to fix headline)
By Philip Scipio
NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Mizuho has Andrew Dewing as the
head of corporate and investment banking in North America.
Dewing most recently served as the bank's head of US
corporate finance, overseeing an expansion of its US footprint,
including the 2015 acquisition of RBS assets and personnel.
Mizuho hired 130 debt capital markets and corporate finance
bankers from RBS in an effort to establish itself as a top 10
underwriter of US corporate bonds.
In his new role, Dewing will lead an integrated team of
coverage, advisory and product bankers in addition to corporate
coverage, sponsor coverage, loan capital markets, advisory and
solutions, private placements, securitization and leasing.
"Integrating areas of the bank that touch our US and
Canadian clients under [Dewing's] leadership furthers our goal
to be a top-tier corporate and investment bank in North
America," Hiroshi Suehiro, the Japanese bank's Americas head,
said in a statement.
Dewing previously spent six years as the head of Mizuho's
European corporate finance business. He joined Mizuho from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent more than 20 years in
corporate and investment banking.
Mizuho also named Michael Keating as co-head of banking
coverage, responsible for energy, power & utilities, technology
media and telecommunications, global subsidiaries coverage, and
Canada.
Donald Sutton was named co-head of banking coverage,
responsible for industrials and diversified, basic industries,
financial institutions, consumer, healthcare, real estate, and
public finance.
John Humphreys was named head of advisory and solutions,
responsible for providing strategic, corporate finance, ratings
and market risk advisory.
He will also lead the build-out of the bank's investment
banking capabilities with a focus on global M&A, equity and
strategic capital raising.
