LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - AJ Davidson has left Mizuho just months after joining its London-based securities and investment banking arm as head of financial institutions and risk solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa, a bank spokesperson said.

Prior to joining Mizuho in November, Davidson was at RBS where he was responsible for structuring, originating and executing hybrid capital transactions for financial institutions and corporates across the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)