LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Mizuho has appointed Christian Heiberg as head of fixed income trading within the Japanese bank's London operations. He takes over from Graham Halliday, who has been appointed to the newly created role of front office chief operating officer in the same division.

Heiberg joins from Nordea, where he had been head of fixed income trading covering rates products since 2009. Prior to his career at Nordea, he spent eight years in a variety of trading roles at SEB. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)