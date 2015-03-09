LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Mizuho Bank has hired Benjamin
Lahnstein as head of high-yield EMEA syndications.
Lahnstein joins from RBS, where he was a managing director
in the leveraged debt capital markets team, having previously
worked at ABN Amro and ING. At Mizuho, he reports to David
Yeoman, head of EMEA syndications.
Jermaine Jarrett ran Mizuho's EMEA high-yield bond syndicate
from late 2010 to mid-2013, but left the Japanese bank to become
Credit Agricole's head of high-yield bond syndicate in London
that year.
Mizuho bulked out its high-yield sales and trading team last
year, poaching Deutsche Bank's head of European high-yield
trading Andrew Jarman in June.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)