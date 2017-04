LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Nihar Rach, a vice-president of debt syndicate at Mizuho, has left the bank, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Rach worked on the corporate syndicate team, and more recently focused on MTNs to European investors.

He joined the bank in September 2007 and reported to Guy Reid, head of European debt syndicate. According to the FCA register, Rach's registration ended on December 18 2015. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)