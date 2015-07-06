July 6 Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co
has hired veteran oil and gas investment banker David
Cunningham in its Houston office, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters on Monday.
Cunningham joins Moelis from Houston-based oil and gas
boutique investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, where he
was one of the five initial managing directors, according to the
memo.
New York-based Moelis, known mostly for its restructuring
and merger advisory services, has been building out its oil and
gas investment banking practice in recent months, also hiring
Christopher Shaw as a managing director in its London office.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)