July 13 Moelis & Co has hired investment
banker Zach Righellis as a managing director to build up a
practice in global semiconductors, one of the most active areas
this year in technology dealmaking, the company said on Monday.
Righellis, who was previously at Barclays, will be
based in Palo Alto and focus on clients in the U.S., Europe,
Asia and Israel. Moelis made the announcement in a memo
published on Monday.
Semiconductor dealmaking has reached $79.7 billion so far
this year, an amount that already surpasses every full-year
period on record, with the exception of 2000, when M&A in the
sector hit $115.5 billion.
Righellis represented semiconductor maker Silicon Image this
year on its sale to connectivity chip maker Lattice
Semiconductor Corp. Earlier in his career, he helped
advise Qualcomm Inc on the divestiture of vehicle fleet
technology company Omnitracs LLC to Vista Equity Partners, a
private equity firm..
The boutique advisory firm has been adding to its TMT
investment banking ranks in recent months. It hired Barclays
tech analyst Ben Reitzes as a managing director in March.
Telecom specialist Lawrence Chu, who joins from the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission and Green Hill & Co, will
start later this summer.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Bernard Orr)