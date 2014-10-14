HONG KONG Oct 14 Morgan Stanley has
promoted Richard Wong and James Tam to be its new co-heads of
mergers and acquisitions for the Asia Pacific region, succeeding
Sam Kim who has also been promoted, according to an internal
memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Kim will become vice chairman of investment banking in Asia
Pacific, the memo said, focusing on the U.S.-based investment
bank's most important clients in the region.
Wong was most recently deputy head of M&A for Morgan
Stanley, while Tam focused on the bank's China business
including working on the $7.1 billion acquisition of Smithfield
Foods Inc by WH Group, formerly known as Shuanghui
International Holdings.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the
memo.
