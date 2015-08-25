LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has hired Kulwant
Bhatti to work in its European liability management team in
London, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Bhatti will join as a vice-president and report to Khalid
Krim, head of bank capital solutions in the Europe, Middle East
and Africa region.
According to the Financial Conduct Authority register, he
worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from June 2014. Prior to
BAML, he worked at Deutsche Bank.
Morgan Stanley has been beefing up its financial
institutions business of late. It recently hired Christian De
Monte from Barclays as an executive director to cover insurers.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy and Gareth
Gore)