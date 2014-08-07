Starwood Capital agrees to raise bid for Milestone Apartments REIT
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has poached Jane Bushey from Deutsche Bank to head up its high-yield capital markets business in Europe, according to sources.
Bushey, who was promoted to managing director earlier this year, was at Deutsche Bank for 14 years and has 12 years leveraged finance experience. She began her career in the bank's New York office, but moved to London four years ago.
Bushey will join Morgan Stanley in November after a period of gardening leave, and will report to Ian Gilday and Matt Naber, the co-heads of the European leveraged and acquisition finance team.
Gilday is a recent addition to Morgan Stanley, having joined the bank last month. He was Goldman Sachs' former head of EMEA syndicate and leveraged capital markets, but prior to his move to Morgan Stanley took on a new role as head of origination for collateralised loan obligations in EMEA.
Gilday filled the whole left by Mark Walsh's departure last year. Walsh left his role as co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley in August 2013 to take up a new position at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)
March 22 Investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust at a higher price than its previous offer.
ZURICH/LONDON, March 22 Swiss banking software and services provider Avaloq has got a 300 million Swiss franc ($300 million) injection from private equity firm Warburg Pincus in what the group described as a first step towards a potential public listing.
* Bioclin Therapeutics Inc raises $30 million in series B financing led by Sofinnova ventures and Ysios Capital