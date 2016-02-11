(Corrects spelling of Colm Kelleher in 6th paragraph)
By Philip Scipio
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - Raj Dhanda, the Morgan Stanley
banker best known for running the firm's global capital markets
group until a reshuffle last year, has retired, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR.
Dhanda was MS head of investment products and services in
wealth management and had been with the high-profile bank for 26
years.
Last year as part of a new training scheme Dhanda was moved
to wealth management, taking a position formerly held by Andy
Saperstein.
Saperstein at the time was named co-chief operating officer
of institutional securities. Mo Assomull took Dhanda's place in
capital markets.
Earlier this year, Saperstein was recalled to wealth
management as co-head of the group and was effectively made
Dhanda's boss.
This came after Greg Fleming, then president of wealth
management, resigned when Colm Kelleher was named president of
Morgan Stanley.
Dhanda joined Morgan Stanley as an analyst in capital
markets in 1989, and afterward served in a number of senior
positions.
He was named co-head of global capital markets, and was
appointed to the bank's management committee, in 2008.
"Raj has been a significant contributor to our clients,
talent and culture throughout his time at Morgan Stanley," said
Kelleher in the memo, which was co-signed by Saperstein and
co-head of wealth management Shelley O'Connor.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Steve Slater and Marc
Carnegie)