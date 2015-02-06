LONDON Feb 6 Morgan Stanley co-head of
mergers and acquisitions for EMEA Johannes Groeller is to join
Paul Taubman's advisory boutique, a source familiar with the
move said.
Groeller's decision to work with Taubman after 22 years at
the Wall Street investment bank was finalised this week, said
the source, who asked not to be named.
Groeller and a spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to
comment. Representatives at PJT Partners, an independent
financial advisory firm led by Paul J. Taubman, were not
available for comment.
Groeller, who previously served as Morgan Stanley's co-head
of investment banking in Germany and Austria, is the latest
managing director to leave the "bulge bracket" bank and join
Taubman's firm, as seasoned bankers are keen to spend more time
on key clients or sectors in which they have expertise.
Taubman, 53, a former Morgan Stanley president who left the
bank in 2012 after 30 years, has frequently poached former
colleagues who moved up the ranks.
In June he hired Scott Matlock, formerly chairman of
international mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley, who
found some familiar faces in Robert Friedsam and James Murray,
both former managing directors at the bank.
Taubman last year merged his boutique, which focuses on
deal-making in telecoms, media and technology (TMT), with
Blackstone's advisory business, which includes mergers and
acquisitions, restructuring and private equity
fundraising.
The decision to hire Groeller comes at a critical time for
European telecom consolidation. A frenzy of deals is shifting
the competitive landscape, such as in Britain where Hutchison
is trying to form the country's biggest mobile market
player by acquiring Telefonica's UK O2 unit for 10.25
billion pounds.
Taubman was behind some of the major TMT deals over the past
few years, advising Verizon Communications on its $130
billion takeover of its wireless joint venture with Vodafone
Group Plc and Comcast Corp's agreed $42
billion takeover of Time Warner Cable.
The appointment of Groeller could help Taubman's firm win
key mandates in Europe where Vodafone is reviewing potential
acquisitions, including that of Europe's leading cable operator
Liberty Global.
Vodafone was recently advised by former Morgan Stanley
bankers Simon Robey and Simon Robertson, who joined forces in
2013 to form a boutique before subsequently splitting. Robey has
since been joined by Simon Warshaw, who formerly worked at UBS.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Greg
Roumeliotis in New York)