NEW YORK May 5 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it hired six financial advisers since the start of May from rival brokerage firms UBS AG and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc, where they collectively managed $1.6 billion in client assets.

Most of the advisers joined Morgan Stanley from UBS. Phil Hanna, Jr., and Brent Stern, based in Louisville, Kentucky, joined Morgan Stanley's office there from UBS, where they managed $130 million in client assets and produced $1.5 million in revenues over the previous 12 months.

Greg Fullmer, Daniel Hawkins and Douglas Dyakon joined Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management division in Los Angeles, also from UBS. The financial advisers, along with associates Joel Russak, Alex London, Emma Goodman and J.B. Kalin, managed around $1.3 billion in client assets at UBS.

UBS declined to comment.

Jimena Hails joined Morgan Stanley in Miami from HSBC. Hails managed $200 million in client assets and produced $1.25 million in fees and commissions over the last year for the HSBC securities division.

HSBC did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)