PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 5 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it hired six financial advisers since the start of May from rival brokerage firms UBS AG and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc, where they collectively managed $1.6 billion in client assets.
Most of the advisers joined Morgan Stanley from UBS. Phil Hanna, Jr., and Brent Stern, based in Louisville, Kentucky, joined Morgan Stanley's office there from UBS, where they managed $130 million in client assets and produced $1.5 million in revenues over the previous 12 months.
Greg Fullmer, Daniel Hawkins and Douglas Dyakon joined Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management division in Los Angeles, also from UBS. The financial advisers, along with associates Joel Russak, Alex London, Emma Goodman and J.B. Kalin, managed around $1.3 billion in client assets at UBS.
UBS declined to comment.
Jimena Hails joined Morgan Stanley in Miami from HSBC. Hails managed $200 million in client assets and produced $1.25 million in fees and commissions over the last year for the HSBC securities division.
HSBC did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts. Editing by Andre Grenon)
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2017 to a range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent, it said Monday, warning that a long strike at the world's biggest copper mine would likely shave off 0.2 percentage points in the year.
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. economic growth slowed less than previously reported in the fourth quarter as robust consumer spending provided a boost that was partially offset by the largest gain in imports in two years.