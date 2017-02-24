(Removes extraneous word in headline)

By Tom Porter

LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.

The new set-up comes a few weeks after Piers Harris, previously head of corporate fixed income capital markets for Europe, was named head of fixed income capital markets for EMEA at the US bank.

In her new role as head of senior FICM coverage group EMEA, Hillary will be bringing together and delivering clients all aspects of FICM advice and content across debt capital markets.

Alex Menounos will take over the reporting lines of FIG, corporate and SSA DCM businesses, along with investment-grade syndicate. He is head of DCM and syndicate EMEA.

The client solutions business, which houses loans, securitisation and derivatives, will report into Jon Walton.

Hillary, Menounos and Walton report to Harris.

Khalid Krim has a pan-European role as head of FIG capital markets advisory. He reports to Hillary.

Hillary, who was previously co-head of FIG fixed income capital markets for EMEA, heads the new senior coverage group.

This is the second raft of changes to the FICM business in as many months.

In January, Claus Skrumsager, co-head of global capital markets in the EMEA region, moved into the investment management division to start his own fund, triggering a series of promotions.

One of them saw fellow co-head Henrik Gobel become sole head, running DCM, ECM and leveraged finance. (Reporting by Tom Porter, Editing by Julian Baker)