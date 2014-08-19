LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - High-yield bond banker Berneej Saini has resigned from his job at Morgan Stanley, according to several sources with knowledge of the matter.

Saini is leaving the investment banking industry to join his family's business, according to three of the sources. Saini will work his notice at Morgan Stanley until November, according to one of the sources.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Saini is an executive director in the bank's London branch, having joined as a vice president in 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously at ING.

His departure from the U.S. bank coincides with the hire of Jane Bushey from Deutsche Bank. Bushey is joining Morgan Stanley in November to head up its high-yield capital markets business in Europe

Morgan Stanley also recently poached Ian Gilday from Goldman Sachs, joining last month as co-head of the European leveraged and acquisition finance team. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand.)