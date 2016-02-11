Feb 11 Morgan Stanley reshuffled its
wealth management division following the earlier appointment of
Andy Saperstein and Shelley O'Connor as co-heads, according to a
memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a Morgan Stanley
spokeswoman on Thursday.
Bill McMahon and Rick Skae remain as Morgan Stanley's two
regional division heads, while Vince Lumia will take on
responsibility for the strategic lead management group along
with his role as the head of private wealth management.
Ben Huneke takes on a new role as head of investment
solutions. Liz Dennis continues as head of capital markets and
Mike Wilson as head of wealth management investment resources.
Naureen Hassan joins Morgan Stanley from Charles Schwab Corp
as its head of digital within wealth management,
reporting to Jim Rosenthal.
Chris Randazzo, who serves as wealth management's chief
information officer, also becomes the head of institutional
wealth solutions.
Lisa Golia takes on the role of chief administrative officer
for wealth management, succeeding Adam Kudelka, who will take on
a new role in investment solutions. Golia also has
responsibilities in the field organization.
Eric Heaton continues as head of the private banking group
and Jed Finn continues as chief operating officer for wealth
management.
Jim McCarthy becomes national sales manager. Barry Goldstein
continues as chief operating officer for the field and Jim
Tracey will take on responsibility for the consulting group.
Saperstein and O'Connor replace wealth management head Greg
Fleming, who left the bank in January.
Fleming's exit triggered a number of other high profile
departures in recent weeks, including Raj Dhanda, the former
head of investment products and services for wealth management,
and Sara Furber, who ran institutional businesses within the
retail brokerage.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Alan Crosby)