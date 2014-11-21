Nov 21 Don Cornwell, a banker who advised the
Buffalo Bills NFL team on their sale earlier this year, is
leaving Morgan Stanley to join the new advisory firm
headed by investment banker Paul Taubman, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Cornwell, who was a managing director at Morgan Stanley's
mergers and acquisitions group, has resigned from the bank, the
person said. A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to
comment. Taubman could not be reached for comment.
This would the second high-profile hire for Taubman's new
firm in two weeks. Reuters reported last week that John
Trousdale, a vice chairman of global mergers and acquisitions at
Credit Suisse AG, will leave the Swiss bank to join
the firm.
New York-based Cornwell was at Morgan Stanley more than 16
years. Besides advising sports teams, he also worked on media
deals including Forstmann Little & Co's sale of IMG Worldwide to
Silver Lake Partners and William Morris Endeavor last year.
Since Taubman left Morgan Stanley in 2012, he has
been behind some of the biggest media and telecom mergers,
including Comcast's proposed acquisition of Time
Warner Cable and Verizon's $130 billion deal to
buy out Vodafone's stake in its wireless venture.
In October, Blackstone said it would merge its advisory
business into Taubman's firm, which currently has about a dozen
employees. Taubman will be chairman and CEO of the publicly
traded company, which could be valued at $1 billion to $2
billion, Reuters reported previously.
Combined with Blackstone's advisory business, PJT Partners
will advise companies on mergers and acquisitions as well as
debt restructurings. It will also help private equity and other
alternative investment funds with their fundraising efforts.
