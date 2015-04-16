NEW YORK, April 16 Gary Kaminsky, a vice chairman in Morgan Stanley's wealth management business, is moving into a part-time advisory role at the bank so he can co-host a television show about Wall Street, the bank confirmed on Thursday.

Kaminsky will on "Wall Street Week," a show that launched on public television network PBS in 1970 but went off the air in 2005. SkyBridge Capital, a firm that invests client money into hedge funds, said in February that it planned to relaunch the show through an affiliate.

Kaminsky will be joining SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci on the show. The first episode is scheduled to air on Sunday morning on local television stations and on Wall Street Week's website.

Kaminsky, a former Neuberger Berman executive, spent a few years on the financial news network CNBC before joining Morgan Stanley in 2013. During his time there he has worked with top clients and advisors in a business development role.

He would continue to do some of that work part-time, Morgan Stanley spokesman James Wiggins said. A SkyBridge spokeswoman declined to comment.

