By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, April 16
NEW YORK, April 16 Gary Kaminsky, a vice
chairman in Morgan Stanley's wealth management business,
is moving into a part-time advisory role at the bank so he can
co-host a television show about Wall Street, the bank confirmed
on Thursday.
Kaminsky will on "Wall Street Week," a show that launched on
public television network PBS in 1970 but went off the air in
2005. SkyBridge Capital, a firm that invests client money into
hedge funds, said in February that it planned to relaunch the
show through an affiliate.
Kaminsky will be joining SkyBridge founder Anthony
Scaramucci on the show. The first episode is scheduled to air on
Sunday morning on local television stations and on Wall Street
Week's website.
Kaminsky, a former Neuberger Berman executive, spent a few
years on the financial news network CNBC before joining Morgan
Stanley in 2013. During his time there he has worked with top
clients and advisors in a business development role.
He would continue to do some of that work part-time, Morgan
Stanley spokesman James Wiggins said. A SkyBridge spokeswoman
declined to comment.
