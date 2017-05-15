LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Marc Mourre, a former senior commodities executive at Morgan Stanley, has been appointed senior adviser at Natixis.

He will help both the global markets and financing divisions in the commodities area to expand client relationships, reporting to Simon Grenfell, head of global markets commodities, and Dominique Fraisse, global head of energy and commodities.

Mourre spent 20 years at Morgan Stanley in London and Singapore until January 2016. His last role there was as vice chairman of the commodities division and chairman of African business. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)