LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Anne Gebuhrer has been appointed as head of European financial institutions debt capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to a company statement.

Gebuhrer, who begins her role as executive director with immediate effect, is based in London and reports to Anthony Barklam, head of debt capital markets.

She previously worked at RBS as head of financial institutions debt capital markets origination, with primary responsibility for French, Belgian and Luxembourg banking and insurance groups.

She has also worked at Natixis, Credit Suisse First Boston and BNP Capital Markets.

Gebuhrer's appointment follows a string of recent senior hires at MUFG Securities, including Paul Lavelle as international head of institutional client group and Sarwat Faruqui as head of EMEA syndicate and co-head of international syndicate. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)