BRIEF- New Equity Ventures unit acquires IT company via non-cash issue
* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd
LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has appointed Masahiro Kuwahara as chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa and the bank's resident managing officer for EMEA.
Kuwahara, deputy CEO for EMEA since last July, takes over from Masata Miyachi with immediate effect. Miyachi becomes deputy regional executive for the Americas.
Kuwahara has spent over 30 years with the group in Asia, the US and EMEA. He will report to Eiichi Yoshikawa, co-chief executive of MUFG's global business unit.
The Japanese bank has made a number of strategic appointments in EMEA this year. In April Paul Lavelle was appointed international head of institutional clients, joining from RBS.
Earlier this month MUFG appointed Sarwat Faruqui as head of EMEA syndicate. She joined from Citigroup where she was head of corporate bond syndicate. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
OSLO, Feb 2 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it would focus on a "robust" dividend payouts ahead, flush from reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and lower-than-expected loan losses on Thursday.
* For 2016, Wereldhave Belgium posts a profit of 66.2 million euros ($71.4 million) versus 49.4 million euros in 2015