BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena posts Dec-qtr loss
* Dec quarter net loss 215.9 million rupees versus profit 3.5 million rupees year ago
LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Paul Lavelle has started as international head of institutional client group at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International in London.
He was previously head of EMEA relationship management at RBS, in charge of relationships with institutional clients across assets.
Lavelle will report to Geoff Coley, international business head, who is based in New York, and David King, CEO of MUSI.
Lavelle worked for 18 years at Fidelity Investments as a senior portfolio manager and head of international trading before joining RBS.
MUSI is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
Feb 3 Skanska AB CEO, CFO to analyst and press conference:
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (IFR) - The People's Bank of China tightened policy slightly on the first day back from holidays, raising rates 10bp on open market operations to send equities lower.