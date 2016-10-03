LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has hired Luis Marcelo Moro as an executive director in its financial institutions group team for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a company statement.

He will assume primary responsibility for financial institutions coverage in Southern Europe and will develop MUFG's business in this market.

Moro will be based in London and report to Lenin Duenas, co-head of financial institutions, EMEA. He begins his role with immediate effect.

He joins from RBS where he was head of financial institutions coverage for Spain and Portugal. He previously held roles at ABN AMRO as a FIG banker and in the global banking division of Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)