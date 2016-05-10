NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Tuesday it has hired Grant Moyer to head up its leveraged capital markets securities business in the Americas.

Based in New York, Grant will report to Paul Young, the international head of capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA, and Jeffrey Knowles, head of syndications at MUFG Union Bank.

Moyer joins from Goldman Sachs, where he worked for a decade in the leveraged finance division, most recently as a managing director. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)