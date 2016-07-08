BRIEF-Egypt's CIB reports consolidated Q4 net profit of 1.55 bln Egyptian pounds
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) banking arm has hired Mathias Noack as managing director and head of syndications for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said Noack will be responsible for the origination, structuring and distribution of syndicated corporate loan transactions, secondary and proprietary loan trading and MUFG's bond agency business in EMEA.
Noack has more than 20 years' experience in debt capital markets in Europe and North America and joins MUFG from Italy's UniCredit, where he was co-head of global syndicate. He previously worked at Deutsche Bank and ING.
He is a board member of the London-based Loan Market Association.
MUFG said he will lead a team of about 25 people working out of its offices in London. He will begin the role early next year. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.
* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y