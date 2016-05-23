HONG KONG, May 23 (LPC) - National Australia Bank has hired
Vijendra Singam in a coverage role as director - energy,
utilities and infrastructure sectors in Sydney.
Before joining NAB Singam was an executive director at UBS for
close to two-and-a-half years, focusing on debt advisory in
energy, utilities and infrastructure. Prior to UBS, he worked as
a director in ANZ's project & structured finance team for
over 10 years.
Singam, who was earlier known as Vijendra Satkunasingam before
he shortened his surname, started his new role on Monday. He
reports to Fiona McIntyre, who heads up the sector coverage team
from Melbourne.
