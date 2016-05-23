HONG KONG, May 23 (LPC) - National Australia Bank has hired Vijendra Singam in a coverage role as director - energy, utilities and infrastructure sectors in Sydney. Before joining NAB Singam was an executive director at UBS for close to two-and-a-half years, focusing on debt advisory in energy, utilities and infrastructure. Prior to UBS, he worked as a director in ANZ's project & structured finance team for over 10 years. Singam, who was earlier known as Vijendra Satkunasingam before he shortened his surname, started his new role on Monday. He reports to Fiona McIntyre, who heads up the sector coverage team from Melbourne. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Vincent Baby)