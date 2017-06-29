BRIEF-Starhill Global Reit says Sg Reit (Sa) Sub- Trust secured loan facility
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Pierre-Henri Denain has been appointed Natixis' global head of financial institutions and public sector coverage.
Denain has been head of the EMEA platform, excluding France, since 2013. That responsibility will be jointly taken over by Francois Riahi and Marc Vincent, global co-heads of corporate and investment banking.
Denain joined Natixis in 2006 as head of fixed income sales in Europe and was appointed head of capital markets in London in 2009. In 2011, he became senior country manager for the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Matt Painvin)
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
* REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW LEASE CONTRACT WITH BÆRUM MUNICIPALITY IN SANDVIKA
* Says its investment unit plans to invest 35 million yuan to set up an tourism development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee and individual Huang Dafa