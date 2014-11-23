BRIEF-Discover Financial CEO David Nelms' FY 2016 total compensation $8.8 mln vs $8.5 mln
* Ceo david nelms' fy 2016 total compensation $8.8 million versus $8.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
DUBAI Nov 23 Natixis' head of financial institutions and public sector in the Middle East has resigned, the French bank confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.
The French bank has not hired a replacement for Nadim Zaman, it said. It did not elaborate on the details behind his departure.
Zaman, who joined Natixis' Dubai office in May 2011, declined to comment on where he would be moving when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)
