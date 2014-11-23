DUBAI Nov 23 Natixis' head of financial institutions and public sector in the Middle East has resigned, the French bank confirmed to Reuters on Sunday.

The French bank has not hired a replacement for Nadim Zaman, it said. It did not elaborate on the details behind his departure.

Zaman, who joined Natixis' Dubai office in May 2011, declined to comment on where he would be moving when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)