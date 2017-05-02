LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Natixis has appointed Christopher Lovgren as head of global high-yield corporate distribution and trading, a newly created job.

The role is designed to allow the French bank to cater for the increasing overlap between the bond and loan markets, according to the bank.

Lovgren moves to the role from loan syndications, where he has been global head since 2013. He will report to Selim Mehrez, global head of fixed income. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Julian Baker and Helene Durand)