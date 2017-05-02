(Adds further appointments)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Natixis has appointed Christopher Lovgren as head of global high-yield corporate distribution and trading, a newly created job.

The role is designed to allow the French bank to cater for the increasing overlap between the bond and loan markets, according to the bank.

Lovgren moves to the role from loan syndications, where he has been global head since 2013. He will report to Selim Mehrez, global head of fixed income.

The French bank has also appointed its head of global markets research, Christophe Ricetti, as global head of cash equity. He reports to Luc Francois, head of global markets.

Denis Pronteau replaces Ricetti as head of global markets research, covering economics, credit and equity. Pronteau moves from being head of global markets for America.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Additional reporting by Christopher Spink. Editing by Julian Baker and Helene Durand)