HOUSTON May 16 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc has snagged Jeremy Taylor from Swiss commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, where he was formerly the head of North American natural gas and power trading, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources could not immediately confirm what role he would play at Goldman Sachs, but one said he would be based in New York.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking a statement, but Mercuria confirmed the departure.

"Although Jeremy will be missed personally and professionally, we believe that Mercuria's power and gas business is in a strong and pivotal position. We are managing significant new business, and we are integrating nicely with our acquisitions. We will build upon the momentum Jeremy helped to create," Mercuria said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

His departure is among several from Mercuria in the past two months. In late April, Joe Garcia, head of Mercuria's U.S. fuel oil desk, left for a position at Hartree Partners LP, the energy trader formed from a joint venture between Hess Corp and two Goldman Sachs traders. Garcia's departure came just weeks after the Mercuria's head North Sea trader left for a job at energy merchant Gunvor Group.

Taylor joined Mercuria in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. His previous trading positions included jobs at Merrill Lynch and Koch Industries Inc, his profile said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New York)