HOUSTON May 16 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs Group Inc has snagged Jeremy Taylor from Swiss
commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, where he was
formerly the head of North American natural gas and power
trading, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The sources could not immediately confirm what role he would
play at Goldman Sachs, but one said he would be based in New
York.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a phone call
seeking a statement, but Mercuria confirmed the departure.
"Although Jeremy will be missed personally and
professionally, we believe that Mercuria's power and gas
business is in a strong and pivotal position. We are managing
significant new business, and we are integrating nicely with our
acquisitions. We will build upon the momentum Jeremy helped to
create," Mercuria said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
His departure is among several from Mercuria in the past two
months. In late April, Joe Garcia, head of Mercuria's U.S. fuel
oil desk, left for a position at Hartree Partners LP, the energy
trader formed from a joint venture between Hess Corp and
two Goldman Sachs traders. Garcia's departure came just weeks
after the Mercuria's head North Sea trader left for a job at
energy merchant Gunvor Group.
Taylor joined Mercuria in 2009, according to his LinkedIn
profile. His previous trading positions included jobs at Merrill
Lynch and Koch Industries Inc, his profile said.
