BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - NatWest Markets said it has hired Tom Ritchie as head of origination and solutions in the United States.
Ritchie joined this week and will cover both corporates and financial institutions in his new role.
He will be based in Stamford, Connecticut, and report to Mark Kotasek, head of financing and risk solutions for the US.
Ritchie was previously at Credit Suisse for 16 years, most recently as head of financial institutions debt capital markets, North America.
NatWest Markets is the recently renamed corporate and institutional banking (CIB) business of Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.