LONDON, March 23 Andy Cairns is to take up the new role of head of corporate finance when National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank merge on April 7, banking sources said.

Cairns was previously managing director and global head of debt origination and distribution at NBAD.

Jonathan Macdonald will be head of loan capital markets for the merged entity, which will be called National Bank of Abu Dhabi. He is currently managing director, global head syndicated finance at NBAD.

Steve Perry -- currently global head of debt markets and syndication at First Gulf Bank -- will take on the role of head of loan distribution at the merged bank. Both Perry and Macdonald will report directly to Cairns.

Fawaz Abu Sneineh, head of debt capital markets at NBAD, will assume the same role after the merger and will also report to Cairns.

The directors of NBAD and FGB, both headquartered in Abu Dhabi, agreed to merge the banks last July. The new bank's CEO will be Abd al-Hamid al-Saeed, managing director of FGB. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)