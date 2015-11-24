DUBAI Nov 24 Three senior bankers have resigned
from National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab
Emirates' largest bank by assets, sources aware of the matter
told Reuters.
Gary Dugan, chief investment officer and head of investment
strategy, left the bank according to three of the sources, with
one adding he would be joining Emirates NBD.
The source did not say what Dugan's position would be at
Dubai's largest lender, although he was previously chief
investment officer of ENBD's private banking arm prior to a role
at Coutts, which he held before joining NBAD.
Galen Moore, the head of NBAD's equity market-making, has
also left, three sources said. Two of the sources said Andrew
Baxter, managing director of global markets e-commerce, had
left the bank as well.
A spokesman for NBAD declined to comment on the departures
and ENBD's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment in relation to Dugan.
Until recently, NBAD had embarked on a period of heavy
recruitment as it built up its focus on emerging markets from
West Africa to East Asia.
Moore and Baxter worked within the bank's global markets
business, which provides trading services in domestic, regional
and international markets, according to NBAD's website.
NBAD in February began market-making, or quoting buy and
sell prices, on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, a move intended to
help drive liquidity and trading. It is the only institution
authorised to do this on the stock exchange.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Stanley Carvalho and Tom
Arnold. Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by
David French and Jane Merriman)