DUBAI Jan 12 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by assets, said on Monday it has hired a new head of debt origination for South East Asia.

Wynce Low will be responsible for the origination and distribution of conventional and Islamic debt products in the area, an NBAD statement said, adding he will be based in Kuala Lumpur.

Low was previously head of debt capital markets for HSBC in Malaysia. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)