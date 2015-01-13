EU lawmakers Says Brexit can be revoked - draft position
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
DUBAI Jan 13 National Bank of Kuwait has hired Salah al-Fulaij as its new chief executive officer for Kuwait, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab state said on Tuesday.
Fulaij had been the chief executive of NBK Capital, the investment banking arm of the bank, since 2007 and with the lender since 1985, a statement said.
NBK did not say who would replace him as head of its investment unit. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's lower house of parliament on Wednesday passed key legislations, putting Asia's third-largest economy on course to launch a nationwide goods and services tax (GST) from July.