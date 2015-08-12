LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - HSBC has named Philip Noblet as
co-head of UK banking within its global banking and markets
division, replacing Natalie Blyth, who will move to the lender's
commercial banking arm as global head of large corporates.
Noblet takes up his new role alongside existing co-head Alan
Thomas, who has been in the role with Blyth since June 2014. The
new appointments take effect on September 1
Noblet's promotion comes after just a few months with the
bank, having joined as head of UK coverage from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in March. A former Merrill Lynch banker before the
merger with BofA, he was previously at Deutsche Morgan Grenfell.
Noblet will report functionally to global head of banking
Robin Phillips and regionally to Jose-Luis Guerrero, who heads
GBM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)