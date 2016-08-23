NEW YORK, Aug 23 (IFR) - Ricardo Navarro, the former head of
international debt capital markets at Brazilian investment bank
Itau BBA, has joined asset management firm Noctua Partners as a
portfolio manager.
Navarro said he had started Monday at Noctua, where he will
manage a new emerging markets credit opportunities fund.
While Navarro has worked on the sellside at both Itau and
Deutsche Bank, he also gained buyside experience during his time
at Stark Investments between May 2007 and February 2009.
At Noctua he will report to Martin Guyot, who co-founded the
firm with Luis Caputo, a former Deutsche Bank trader who is now
the finance secretary of Argentina.
Caputo left Noctua last year.
Navarro left Itau in May after more than six years at the
bank, whose New York capital markets team has suffered a series
of departures in the wake of the economic downturn in Brazil.
The bank's former head of Latin America equity capital
markets, Facundo Vazquez, left in May to join UBS in a similar
role.
Itau BBA could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Shankar
Ramakrishnan)