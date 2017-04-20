BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.
IFR reported that Ademakinwa had left Deutsche Bank in January, where he was a director on the FIG debt syndicate desk.
Ademakinwa, who started at Nomura on Tuesday, is based in London and reports to Nick Dent, head of debt syndicate for EMEA and Asia, excluding Japan.
He will be responsible for structuring, pricing and executing debt and capital transactions for financial institutions, corporates and emerging markets issuers.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright)
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.