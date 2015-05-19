LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's co-head of corporate broking Nick Bowers has quit to join rival Nomura as co-head of UK investment banking alongside Adrian Fisk, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

He joins in August. At Deutsche, he co-headed the corporate broking business for the past five-and-a-half years. Before that, he spent 10 years at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)