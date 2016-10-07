Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Wissam Farah has been appointed head of sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the global markets division of Japanese bank Nomura.
He is based in London and reports to the head of global markets for EMEA, Yutaka Nakajima. Farah will work across both the bank's flow and solutions businesses.
Before joining Nomura, he was head of markets and security services for Middle East and Africa at Citigroup.
He was also head of Central and Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa investor sales across multi-asset classes, including rates, credit, FX, commodities, funds and equity derivatives.
Farah has also worked at Barclays and Deutsche Bank during his career, mainly in the Middle East and Africa region too in derivatives and debt capital markets. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability