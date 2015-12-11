UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Patrick Hong, head of South-East Asia debt capital markets, is leaving Nomura.
His last day at the Japanese lender will be December 31.
Meanwhile, Pinky Ang is no longer head of high-yield syndicate for Asia ex-Japan and it is unclear if she is staying at Nomura.
Hong and Ang both reported to Clayton Carol, head of DCM and syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.
Nomura declined to comment.
The changes come after Alister Moss recently began his stint at Nomura as a managing director in debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.
His move to Nomura follows the departure of Malcolm Mui to join another Japanese lender, Mizuho, in September. Mui is now head of Mizuho's debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.
Previously, Moss headed Credit Suisse's fixed-income sales for Asia Pacific ex-Australia and ex-Japan, besides also running the Asian fixed-income syndicate. Moss left Credit Suisse in 2012. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti, Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
