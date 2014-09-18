BRIEF-Winfull Group Holdings says entered into acquisition agreement
* Entered into acquisition agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of sale share and sale loan by purchaser
HONG KONG, Sept 18 Nomura Holdings Inc has named Kartadjaja Intan as its new head of investment banking in Indonesia, the Japan-based firm said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Intan has worked for Citigroup and BNP Paribas and was most recently deputy chief executive of RHB OSK Securities in Indonesia, the memo said.
Aaron Pan, a Hong Kong-based spokesman for Nomura, confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Entered into acquisition agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of sale share and sale loan by purchaser
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
LONDON, March 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents of London's public housing blocks will be left without a voice in construction projects that could demolish their homes unless drastic changes are made to the Mayor of London's plans, according to some city politicians and estate residents.