LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Nomura has put two more senior
bankers at risk of redundancy as part of cuts to its staffing
levels in London aimed at trimming costs in reaction to less
favourable market conditions, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
Benedict Nielsen, head of high-grade syndicate and
origination for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region who
joined the bank in 2011 from UBS, is one of the bankers who has
been put at risk, say sources.
Also affected is Simon Deeny, its co-head of global finance
for EMEA who only joined from HSBC last October. His co-head Ken
Brown remains at the bank while Nick Dent and Morven Jones
continue to head up the EMEA bond syndicate and debt capital
markets business respectively.
Nomura is in the process of trimming back operations in
response to less favourable market conditions and new
regulations that make some business areas less profitable.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Alex Chambers, Gareth
Gore)