LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Japan's Nomura has appointed Adam
Islef as head of telecoms, media and technology in Europe,
Middle East and Africa.
Islef had been co-head of EMEA financial sponsors, and his
co-head Guy Hume will now take sole responsibility of financial
sponsors for the region, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.
The changes are effective immediately.
Islef will be responsible for developing the TMT franchise
in EMEA by building client relationships and originating and
executing key deals, the bank said. He will report to EMEA
investment banking head Charles Pitts-Tucker; Yutaka Mogi,
co-head of investment banking in EMEA; and Roy Kabla, global
head of media and telecoms.
Hume will continue to report to Patrice Maffre, global head
of acquisition and leveraged finance.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)